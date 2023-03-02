Oasis Network (ROSE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.66 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $373.56 million and $21.66 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,649.50 or 0.07016539 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00074408 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00028837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00053756 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00025443 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06604237 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $23,402,228.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.