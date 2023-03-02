NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Holdings Increased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXPI stock opened at $178.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $198.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

