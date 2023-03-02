NXM Reaches Market Cap of $341.01 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $51.71 or 0.00220346 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $341.01 million and $86,341.23 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 51.68443851 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $86,255.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

