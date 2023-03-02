NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Raymond James

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $290.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.76% from the company’s previous close.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.38.

NVDA opened at $226.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.64 billion, a PE ratio of 130.45, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,560 shares of company stock worth $50,272,657. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Investments & Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,861,000. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

