NuCypher (NU) Price Up 32.9% Over Last 7 Days

NuCypher (NU) traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $143.98 million and approximately $414.06 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NuCypher alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 93.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.39 or 0.00423728 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,718.09 or 0.28640860 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) tokens are used on the NuCypher network to incentivize network participants for providing key management services and accessing delegation/revocation operations. NuCypher is a decentralized encryption, access control, and key management system for public blockchains, offering end-to-end encrypted data sharing and decentralized storage solutions. NuCypher uses proxy re-encryption (PRE) technology to securely share private data between multiple participants in public consensus networks. NU tokens are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node, participating in the NuCypher DAO, and validating DAO proposals. The NuCypher network is protected against malicious staking and automatically slashes suspected users’ rewards.”

