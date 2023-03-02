Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Nucor were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 36.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 305.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 59.9% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $170.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.23. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

