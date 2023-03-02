NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Update

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the January 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NSK Stock Performance

Shares of NSK stock remained flat at $11.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 90 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. NSK has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $12.94.

NSK Company Profile

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

