Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.57 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Novanta Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,696. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Novanta has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $173.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.22.

Get Novanta alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $30,278.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,757,906.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $30,278.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,757,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,807. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novanta Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Novanta by 85.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Novanta by 227.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Novanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.