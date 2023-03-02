Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.57 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.
Novanta Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,696. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Novanta has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $173.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.22.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $30,278.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,757,906.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $30,278.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,757,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,807. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novanta (NOVT)
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
- 3 Mid-Caps Below $20 That Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.