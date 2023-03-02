NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Bought by Elm Ridge Management LLC

Elm Ridge Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the period. NOV comprises 4.4% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Elm Ridge Management LLC owned about 0.06% of NOV worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NOV by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,618,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $139,446,000 after purchasing an additional 98,904 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 243.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 20.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of NOV by 52.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV Stock Up 1.3 %

NOV stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.51. 1,539,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,832. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 1.90. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Further Reading

