Northland Securities Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $181.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $150.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRM. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.62.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $167.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.42. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $118,225.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,781,019.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,643 shares of company stock worth $3,012,835 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Salesforce by 26.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

