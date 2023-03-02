Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ NFBK traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $14.60. 128,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The company has a market cap of $697.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20.

Insider Transactions at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $31,398.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,156.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,250.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $31,398.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,156.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,622 shares of company stock worth $265,786. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter worth $1,122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,724,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,472,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter worth $1,050,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

