Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Shares Up 3.8%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. 1,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NESRF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northern Star Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded Northern Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Northern Star Resources Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58.

About Northern Star Resources

Northern Star Resources Ltd. is a gold producer and exploration company. It operates through the following segments: Pogo, Kalgoorlie Operations, Jundee, KCGM, Thunderbox, Carosue Dam and Exploration. The company founded on May 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Further Reading

