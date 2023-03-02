Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.62 and last traded at $19.59. Approximately 615,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,365,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. StockNews.com lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 328.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 34.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 325.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 80.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 18.1% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

