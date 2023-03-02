Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.62 and last traded at $19.59. Approximately 615,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,365,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. StockNews.com lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.
Nordstrom Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.24.
Nordstrom Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 328.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 34.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 325.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 80.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 18.1% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordstrom (JWN)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.