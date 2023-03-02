Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.60 billion-$14.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.51 billion. Nordstrom also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.80 to $2.20 EPS.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of JWN traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,643,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $29.59.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

JWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,104,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Nordstrom by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,057,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,068,000 after acquiring an additional 821,632 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 254.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 929,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,547,000 after buying an additional 667,033 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 204.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after acquiring an additional 518,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.