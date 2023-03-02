Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on March 29th

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

Nordstrom has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years. Nordstrom has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $253,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

