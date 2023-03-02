Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NAT stock remained flat at $4.43 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,600,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,587. The company has a market capitalization of $857.02 million, a PE ratio of 73.83 and a beta of 0.25. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.48 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 266.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,555,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,571 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth about $8,513,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 375.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,210,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,570,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,464,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

