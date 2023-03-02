Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.26

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 1244756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTDOY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nintendo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.46.
Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump cards and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machines.
