NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lowered by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,851,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NIKE by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 22.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,841,759 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $402,446,000 after acquiring an additional 896,291 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock opened at $118.58 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $183.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.42 and its 200-day moving average is $109.36.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

