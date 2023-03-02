NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) PT Lowered to C$13.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NFYEF. TD Securities cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. CIBC downgraded NFI Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

NFI Group Price Performance

Shares of NFYEF remained flat at $6.69 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846. NFI Group has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

