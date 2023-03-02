NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) PT Lowered to C$13.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NFYEF. TD Securities cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. CIBC downgraded NFI Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.
NFI Group Price Performance
Shares of NFYEF remained flat at $6.69 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846. NFI Group has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28.
NFI Group Company Profile
NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NFI Group (NFYEF)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.