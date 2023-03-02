Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 20.16% and a negative net margin of 64.82%. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

Shares of KIND stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50. Nextdoor has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.74.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIND shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Nextdoor to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nextdoor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 78,526 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,765,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.