Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 20.16% and a negative net margin of 64.82%. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Nextdoor Stock Performance
Shares of KIND stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50. Nextdoor has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIND shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Nextdoor to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
About Nextdoor
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.
