Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Shares Up 3.7%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. 1,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEXXY. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Nexi in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Nexi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nexi from €10.50 ($11.17) to €11.25 ($11.97) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

