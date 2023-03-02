Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 902,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NMRK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Institutional Trading of Newmark Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 45,838 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 54,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 266,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 77,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 135,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 74,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NMRK stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $7.66. 234,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,600. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.71. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.56 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company’s revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

