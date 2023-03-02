New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 982.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,319 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 478,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 158,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,800 shares of company stock worth $858,186 over the last ninety days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

NYCB stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $11.73.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Further Reading

