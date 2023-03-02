New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.95.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 41,800 shares of company stock worth $858,186. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.