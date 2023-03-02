New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.95.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp
In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 41,800 shares of company stock worth $858,186. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp
New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYCB stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.
New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.
About New York Community Bancorp
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
See Also
