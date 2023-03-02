NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Insider Kevin Yuann Sells 2,450 Shares

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,760.98.

On Monday, December 12th, Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $14,955.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Kevin Yuann sold 1,188 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $15,372.72.

NRDS stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. NerdWallet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -120.11 and a beta of 1.79.

NRDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 1,094.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the first quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the first quarter worth $63,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NerdWallet by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 31.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

