Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.84 and last traded at $17.84. Approximately 945,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,315,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Neogen from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62.

Insider Activity

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.23. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.88 million. Analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neogen news, COO Douglas Edward Jones purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $44,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,412.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Neogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,748,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the second quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,026,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,739,000 after acquiring an additional 102,067 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 12.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.