Nektar Therapeutics to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.42) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.20 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NKTR stock remained flat at $1.51 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 697,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,875. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 399.98% and a negative return on equity of 72.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 251,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 44,817 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 142,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,801.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $121,158. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

