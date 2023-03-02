Nebulas Market Capitalization Tops $2.32 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $86,560.82 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002119 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.46 or 0.00426786 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,790.65 or 0.28847915 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000159 BTC.
Nebulas Coin Profile
Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,667,631 coins and its circulating supply is 64,155,829 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Nebulas Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
