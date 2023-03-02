Neblio (NEBL) Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last Week

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00006412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $29.89 million and $1.55 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neblio has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,828,209 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars.

