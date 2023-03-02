Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 705.6% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Price Performance

Shares of Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,849. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

Get Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 alerts:

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

Featured Articles

