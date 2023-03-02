Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0469 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $4,546.68 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00212144 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00100140 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00052004 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00053570 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004220 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000353 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000784 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,613,146 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

