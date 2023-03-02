National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40), Yahoo Finance reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NSA stock opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.
Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.
About National Storage Affiliates Trust
National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)
- It’s Do or Die for Opendoor: Can It Survive a Real Estate Slump?
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.