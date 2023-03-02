National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40), Yahoo Finance reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NSA stock opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at $150,255,126.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

