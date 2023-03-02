National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,475 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of National Fuel Gas worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFG. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.0% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 210.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 29,763 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 109.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 20,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 49.2% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 19,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $57.41 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $56.21 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.66.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. Scotiabank cut National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

