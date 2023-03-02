National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Declares GBX 5 Dividend

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

National Express Group Price Performance

NEX stock opened at GBX 140.30 ($1.69) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19. National Express Group has a 52-week low of GBX 119 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 274.40 ($3.31). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 157.69. The company has a market capitalization of £861.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Get National Express Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 220 ($2.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.