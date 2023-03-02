National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$113.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.10% from the stock’s current price.

NA has been the topic of several other research reports. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$106.95.

NA traded down C$0.15 on Thursday, hitting C$101.71. 671,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,876. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$82.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$97.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$93.75. The stock has a market cap of C$34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.53 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 35.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5579151 EPS for the current year.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total transaction of C$1,889,640.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,853,867. In related news, Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.95, for a total transaction of C$949,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22 shares in the company, valued at C$2,088.90. Also, Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total transaction of C$1,889,640.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,853,867. Insiders have sold 70,070 shares of company stock worth $6,647,257 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

