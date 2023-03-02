National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Earns Buy Rating from Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$105.09.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.6 %

NA stock opened at C$101.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$82.16 and a 12-month high of C$104.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$97.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$93.75.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C($0.14). National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 35.59%. The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.53 billion. Research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5579151 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon sold 28,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.64, for a total transaction of C$2,687,586.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,073 shares in the company, valued at C$1,521,148.72. In other news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon sold 28,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.64, for a total transaction of C$2,687,586.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,073 shares in the company, valued at C$1,521,148.72. Also, Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total value of C$1,889,640.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,853,867. Insiders have sold 70,070 shares of company stock worth $6,647,257 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

