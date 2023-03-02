Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 121.87% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. Natera updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $54.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80. Natera has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $65.64.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 48,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $2,049,169.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,375,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $101,329.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 48,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $2,049,169.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,375,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,643 shares of company stock worth $5,982,663 over the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Natera by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Natera by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 80.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth $209,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

