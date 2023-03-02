Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Daniel Rabinowitz Sells 5,498 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $269,072.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 2,387 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $99,203.72.

On Friday, December 23rd, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 476 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $20,134.80.

Natera stock opened at $54.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 121.87%. The company had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Raymond James raised shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

