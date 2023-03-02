Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 76,837 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 51,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Nano One Materials from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Nano One Materials Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

About Nano One Materials

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the development of processing technology for the production of nano-structured materials. It focuses on building a portfolio of intellectual property and technology know-how for applications in markets that include energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications.

Featured Articles

