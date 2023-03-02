Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myers Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Myers Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.50 to $23.75 in a research note on Thursday.
MYE stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.81. 284,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30.
Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.
