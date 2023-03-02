Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myers Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Myers Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.50 to $23.75 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries Trading Down 4.8 %

MYE stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.81. 284,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30.

Institutional Trading of Myers Industries

Myers Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $4,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Myers Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after buying an additional 180,298 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at $790,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the first quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Myers Industries by 304.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 39,468 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.