MUSE ENT NFT Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $65.95 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 64.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded up 46.1% against the dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and approximately $65.95 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 93.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.47 or 0.00425168 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,723.48 or 0.28738580 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000161 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00684113 USD and is up 23.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $56.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

