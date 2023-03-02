MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $31.16

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $31.16 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00556089 USD and is down -34.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $171.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

