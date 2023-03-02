MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading Down 5.9%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.94. 835,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,402,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPLN. Citigroup lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MultiPlan Trading Down 11.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $573.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiPlan

MultiPlan Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 12,642,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after buying an additional 4,827,838 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at $3,453,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MultiPlan by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,073,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in MultiPlan by 578.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,393 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MultiPlan by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,572,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,370 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.