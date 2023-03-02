MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading Down 5.9%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.94. 835,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,402,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on MPLN. Citigroup lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
MultiPlan Trading Down 11.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $573.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiPlan
MultiPlan Company Profile
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MultiPlan (MPLN)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.