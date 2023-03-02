Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $236.84

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 236.84 ($2.86) and traded as low as GBX 204 ($2.46). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.65), with a volume of 1,234 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MUL shares. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Mulberry Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mulberry Group from GBX 340 ($4.10) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.97. The company has a market cap of £129.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,200.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 234.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 236.38.

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

