MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Position Raised by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,231,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,871 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 5.06% of MRC Global worth $30,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 15.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MRC Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in MRC Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 212,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in MRC Global by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in MRC Global by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

MRC Global Stock Up 1.1 %

MRC stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $946.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.19.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Profile

(Get Rating)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.