MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Position Reduced by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,751 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 60.5% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 215.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 169.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Shares of MP traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,979,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,655. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average of $31.10. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.79. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

