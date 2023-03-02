Morgan Stanley Trims Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Target Price to $34.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s current price.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Pure Storage Stock Up 0.9 %

Pure Storage stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 719.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $676.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.84 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $283,635.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,731.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $283,635.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 121.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

