Morgan Stanley Raises Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $134.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CHH. Redburn Partners started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $119.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.41.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $7,835,475.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $959,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,003.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,879 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,028 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 489,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.