Moonriver Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $63.16 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for $9.66 or 0.00041508 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,692,605 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,538,995 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

