Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Trading Down 8.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $54.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Montrose Environmental Group traded as low as $38.15 and last traded at $39.65. Approximately 79,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 181,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 12,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $639,395.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 948,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,816,772.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 12,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $639,395.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 948,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,816,772.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $32,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 693,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,466,850.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,617. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter worth about $1,547,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 613,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 752,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,325,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 33.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

